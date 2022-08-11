Healing Gardens in St. Charles to open Aug. 14

Healing Gardens, a two-acre woodland and perennial garden at Stone Hill Farm in St. Charles, has announced its next scheduled opening to the public for Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to a news release, admission to the gardens costs $5 per person or $10 per family. Cancer survivors are admitted for free to the Sunday openings. Donations of time or money for upkeep are welcome. Healing Gardens is cultivated and hosted by Stone Hill Farm owner Deborah Marqui with her husband, Buzz.

The Aug. 14 opening will offer an optional outdoor yoga in the garden class from 1 to 2 p.m. taught by Felicia Schmid. The class fee of $20 also includes admission to enjoy the garden grounds before and after the class.

Register through Asanas & More Yoga no at 630-269-8696 or info@asanasyoga.com no later than one hour before the start of the class.