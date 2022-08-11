Geneva police report rash of car burglaries

GENEVA – Geneva police report that the city’s east side residents have experienced a rash of car burglaries.

Three car burglaries were reported in the 600 block of Green Meadow Lane, one in the 800 block of Chandler Avenue and one in the 1500 block of Delaware Court, Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia stated in an email.

On the morning of Aug. 3, police received five reports of car burglaries, Maduzia’s email stated.

The reports came in between 7 and 8 a.m. with the last one reported at 12:35 p.m.

All reports indicated that the burglaries occurred sometime overnight from 10 p.m. Aug. 2 to 3:10 a.m. Aug. 3, Maduzia’s email stated.

“A narrower timeframe of 2:30 a.m. to 3:10 a.m., in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, seems to be consistent,” Maduzia’s email stated. “A neighbor said her dog was barking excessively around 2:30 a.m., and a victim had exterior lighting activate around 3:10 a.m.”

In total, the items stolen appear to be cash, a Nintendo Switch with controller, a back pack, a utility knife, a multi-purpose tool and a wallet.

“All burglaries remain under investigation as we work to find doorbell camera footage and other evidence related to these crimes,” Maduzia’s email stated.