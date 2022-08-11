Car strikes Geneva’s Old Towne Pub, windows boarded up

GENEVA – When one car could not navigate the stop sign at South Second Street and West State Street, it struck another vehicle and pushed it into the window of Old Towne Pub and Eatery, according to a Geneva crash report.

If anyone was wondering why the windows at 210 W. State St. have been boarded up since July 22, that’s why.

According to the crash report, a Lincoln MKZ was westbound on on West State Street at 2 p.m. approaching the intersection while a Honda Civic CR-V was northbound, stopped at the stop sign there.

The Honda “proceeded into the intersection into the path of (the Lincoln and) struck at an angle which redirected (the Honda) into the building,” the crash report stated.

The Honda struck a metal bench in front of the building “then struck the building before coming to a halt. The building had one completely shattered window and one cracked window,” the report stated.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

Detail of the crash report when a car crashed into Old Towne Pub and Eatery in Geneva. (Image provided by Geneva police)

The Honda belonged to a St. Charles resident and the Lincoln belonged to a DeKalb resident, according to the report.

Each vehicle was occupied only by the driver with no passengers in either vehicle, Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia stated in an email.

“The driver of Unit #2 (the Lincoln) was treated for an injury and transported to Delnor Hospital,” Maduzia’s email stated. “I do not know the extent of the injury.”

The Honda driver was not injured and not treated for any injuries, his email stated.

The Honda driver was issued a warning for failure to yield at a stop intersection, the report stated.

The names of the drivers were redacted from the report.

The business owner, Christopher Cellini, did not return messages seeking comment.