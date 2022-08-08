St. Charles Kiwanis Club to celebrate 75th anniversary with birthday party

The St. Charles Kiwanis Club is throwing itself a birthday party to celebrate 75 years of service to the community.

The party/picnic will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at the pavilion in Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. The event will feature magic tricks, music, balloons, hot dogs and ice cream.

There will also be face painting and a nature scavenger hunt for kids. Naturalist Pam Otto, from St. Charles Park District’s Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, has promised to stop by with a “few critters.”

“We’d like to see about 150 people turn out for this,” Darlene Riebe, chairman of the 75th Anniversary Committee, said in a news release from the St. Charles Kiwanis Club.

The original St. Charles Kiwanis Club was founded in 1923 and disbanded at the outset of World War II in 1941. The club was revived in 1964, making the 2021-22 fiscal year its 75th year of existence, the release stated.

The club’s mission is to serve the children of the world, one child and one community at a time. Its fundraising efforts support nearly 40 local organizations that help area children and families in need.

The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets at noon every Tuesday at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. New members are always welcome.

More information is available by gong to kiwanisofstcharles.org.