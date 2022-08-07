Illinois Dept. of Juvenile Justice to host job screening at youth center in St. Charles

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host monthly screening events in St. Charles this August, September and October.

The department is looking to fill multiple openings for juvenile justice specialists at the five Illinois Youth Center locations in Chicago, Warrenville, St. Charles, Alton and Harrisburg, according to a news release.

Individuals interested in applying must be an Illinois resident, at least 21 years of age, with a valid driver’s license and bachelor’s degree and must be eligible to work in the United States. Applicants should bring a copy of their driver’s license, birth certificate, college transcript and selective service number if applicable.

Screenings will be held at 8 a.m. at the Illinois Youth Center located at 3825 Campton Hills Road in St. Charles on Aug. 16, Sept. 13 and Oct. 18. Screenings last four to six hours.

The juvenile justice specialist positions have a starting salary of $54,648.

More information is available at idjj.illinois.gov or by contacting Jim Crowley at jim.crowley@illinois.gov.