News - Kane County

United Fall Fest coming to Campton Hills next month

By Shaw Local News Network
The Congregational United Church of Christ in Campton Hills will host the United Fall Fest from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, with all proceeds benefitting local charities.

According to a news release, admission is free and the church’s parking lot will feature brisket street tacos, pulled pork and hot dogs to-go, with selections from a beer and wine tent. Attendees can enjoy musical entertainment from Vintage Swing and Serendipity, compete in a bags tournament or check out a classic car show. Children can visit the Kids Corner with cotton candy, inflatables, face painting, a helicopter landing and hayride.

Follow the United Fall Fest on Facebook or visit www.unitedfallfest.com for more information.

Kane County