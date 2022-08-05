United Fall Fest coming to Campton Hills next month

The Congregational United Church of Christ in Campton Hills will host the United Fall Fest from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, with all proceeds benefitting local charities.

According to a news release, admission is free and the church’s parking lot will feature brisket street tacos, pulled pork and hot dogs to-go, with selections from a beer and wine tent. Attendees can enjoy musical entertainment from Vintage Swing and Serendipity, compete in a bags tournament or check out a classic car show. Children can visit the Kids Corner with cotton candy, inflatables, face painting, a helicopter landing and hayride.

Follow the United Fall Fest on Facebook or visit www.unitedfallfest.com for more information.