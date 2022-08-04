Sugar Grove Chamber ‘Community Pioneering Spirit’ award recipients announced at Corn Boil

The Sugar Grove Chamber of Commerce and Industry honored four recipients of the 2022 Community Pioneering Spirit Award July 29 at the Sugar Grove Corn Boil opening ceremony.

According to a news release from the chamber, the 2022 recipients are Between Friends Food Pantry of Sugar Grove, Engineering Enterprises, Inc., First National Bank of Omaha – Sugar Grove branch and Old Second Bank in Sugar Grove.

The Community Pioneering Spirit award program recognizes outstanding contributions of individual effort or group effort by those who continually give their time, dedication and talents to the Sugar Grove community, the release stated.

The recipients are being recognized because they have been actively involved in the community for more than 20 years by supporting community projects, programs, events and organizations, the release stated.