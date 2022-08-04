Kane Circuit Clerk to host 2 expungement clinics

ST. CHARLES – The Kane County Circuit Clerk’s Office, in conjunction with other law partners, will host two expungement clinics next month, according to a news release.

One clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Aurora Public Library, 101 S. River St., Aurora.

Circuit Clerk Theresa Barreiro stated in the release that her office is hosting these clinics to help those who have minor criminal offenses to have those records possibly expunged and or sealed.

Those that may have qualifying arrests and convictions will have the opportunity to petition the Kane County 16th Judicial Court for an expungement or sealing of their records, the release stated.

The Circuit Clerk’s office will have informational packets along with volunteers to assist in filling out the forms.

A link to statewide forms are available on the Kane County Circuit Clerk’s website, cic.countyofkane.org.

The expungement clinics are only for offenses in Kane County.

Participants should bring their court documents, case numbers and valid identification to the clinic they attend.

Information on registering for the clinics can be found by scanning the QR codes or by calling the host location. Gail Borden’s number is 847-742-2411 and Aurora Public Library’s number is 630-264-4117.

Walk-ins limited to space available at each location, the release stated.

Other agencies participating in the clinics are the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Kane County Law Library, Prairie State Legal and the Kane County Bar Association.