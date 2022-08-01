Two boys charged with Pheasant Run fire to remain in custody 2 more weeks

Two boys accused of setting fires that ravaged the former Pheasant Run Resort in May will remain in custody for two more weeks, a DuPage County judge decided Monday.

Judge Anthony Coco agreed with a prosecutor that there was an “immediate and urgent necessity” (a legal requirement) to keep them locked up to prevent harm to themselves and the public. That outweighed family support, good behavior while in detention and their lack of criminal histories, which the boys’ attorneys argued as reasons in favor of release.

But Coco also wants the boys -- ages 17 and 15 -- to attend high school this fall, so he decided they will be released to the custody of their parents on Aug. 15, three days before their classes start.

The boys will have to wear electronic monitors and will only be permitted to leave their houses to attend school -- not any extracurricular activities, including playing sports, Coco ordered.

He also said, while at home, the boys can’t have any visitors unless one of their parents is present.

The two boys are related -- one is the uncle of the other.

Coco said part of his reason for keeping them in detention was that prosecutors allege the pair set more than two fires at the closed resort on the afternoon of May 21.

If prosecutors can prove there were “multiple starting points,” Coco said, “this case (being) a mere prank that went awry is far less likely.”

The 17-year-old lives in Carol Stream. The 15-year-old lives in Wheaton.

They are both charged with arson, burglary, trespassing and criminal damage to property.

Two other boys -- their cousins -- are on home detention. They are charged with trespassing. One of them is 15 and lives in Winfield. The other is 14 and lives in Wheaton.

Coco has ordered that none of the boys’ names be published. That is a common practice in juvenile court.

At approximately 4:41 p.m. May 21, the St. Charles police and fire departments responded to the former Pheasant Run resort at 4051 E. Main St. following reports of a fire at the site. Upon their arrival, authorities found large sections of the resort engulfed in flames.

It took more than 100 firefighters from 26 fire departments to extinguish the blaze. The St. Charles police and fire departments, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launched an investigation into the fire.

Shaw Local reporter Eric Schelkopf contributed to this report.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220801/two-boys-charged-with-pheasant-run-fire-to-remain-in-custody-2-more-weeks