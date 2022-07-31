Public invited to take a ride on historic WWII aircraft in Sugar Grove

The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the historic B-25 Mitchell from World War II to the Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove and the public is invited to take a flight at the Aurora Airport.

World War II Veteran Ted Micci stands next to a historic B-25 Mitchell from World War II before a flight at Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The plane was brought to the area by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The flights will be held Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at the J.A. Air Center Ramp at Aurora Municipal Airport, 43W730 US-30, Sugar Grove.

According to a news release from the EAA, the North American B-25 Mitchell is a medium bomber from the Second World War. This powerful twin engined and twin tailed aircraft was used by every branch of the United States military.

It is the only U.S. military aircraft to ever be named after an individual, air power advocate General Billy Mitchell, the release stated.

A historic B-25 Mitchell from World War II lands at Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The powerful twin engined and twin tailed aircraft was used by every branch of the United States military. It is the only US military aircraft to ever be named after an individual, air power advocate General Billy Mitchell. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

For more information about the history of the B-25 Mitchell and the tour, visit http://flytheb25.org.

Click here to sign up for a flight.

Flights are filled in sequential order based on availability. Assigned flight times will appear on reservation.