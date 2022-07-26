St. Charles Kiwanis Club accepting grant applications

The St. Charles Kiwanis Club is accepting grant applications for the 2023 fiscal year which begins Oct. 1.

The club awards grants to more than 30 organizations that benefit children who are in need in St. Charles and/or District 303. Previous applicants have already been emailed the application for this year.

New applicants can download the application on the club’s website, kiwanisofstcharles.org, and submit it, by email only, to one of three addresses: johnmradman@gmail.com, mulderj@sbcglobal.net and lang.nguyen@organizeprotectgrowyourwealth.com

The deadline for submission is August 15.