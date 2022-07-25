Geneva Commons to host back-to-school shopping event

Geneva Commons is hosting a back-to-school shopping event Aug. 12-14.

According to a news release, the shopping mall will offer chances to participate in giveaways, raffles and photo opportunities all weekend.

On Friday, Aug. 12, shoppers can get a free drawstring bag filled with retailer coupons, as well as the chance to enter the gift card raffle, with more than $3,000 in prizes.

Shop the pop-up shops from the winners of the Uncommon Collective Contest for back-to-school fashion, wellness items and party favors. There will also be free snow cones available for attendees to enjoy on Aug. 12 until supplies last, from noon to 3 p.m. Photo opportunities will be available all weekend long.

Geneva Commons in located at 602 Commons Drive in Geneva.