Pottawatomie Garden Club to feature dried flower arrangements at next meeting

The Pottawatomie Garden Club will have its next meeting at 11:30 a.m. July 25 at the Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave. in St. Charles.

The meeting includes a program followed by a business meeting.

According to a news release, this month’s program will feature “Dried Flower Arrangements.” Ruth Ann Seney will explain what flowers to plant and how to dry them for floral arrangements.

The garden club will also announce this year’s scholarship winners.

The public is welcome. For more information about the garden club, visit pottagardenclub.org.