Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: July 4-17

• Connor W. Peterson, 23, of the 0-99 block of Maple Street, Sugar Grove, was charged July 4 with possession of adult use marijuana in a vehicle outside an approved container and improper lane use.

• Damien X. Hammette, 33, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Malta, was charged July 14 with fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer, driving without a valid driver’s license, illegal operation of a dirt bike on the highway, operating a non-highway vehicle on the road and driving without insurance. According to the report, deputies saw dirt bikes traveling west on Keslinger Road and Friendship Way without taillights at 1:41 a.m. in LaFox. Because of the safety issue, the deputy pursued the escaping dirt bikers until two of them crashed at Keslinger and Pouley Road during a turn. One got back on and rode away, the other was Hammette, who was not able to get his bike going again, the report stated.

• Casey B. Linstad, 46, of the 0-99 block of Windwood Drive, Sugar Grove Township, was charged July 17 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. According to reports, Linstad and the victim argued about misspelling his name on the Verizon cell phone bill and his access to keys to a vehicle he wanted to do maintenance on.