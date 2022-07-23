Batavia Chamber announces Community Enhancement and Endowment funds

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has announced the creation of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Community Enhancement and Endowment Funds, according to a news release.

According to Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, the funds are intended to “enhance the economic viability of Batavia, Illinois, by supporting charitable nonprofit organizations and activities that enrich the quality of life for residents and businesses of Batavia.”

“While our (the Batavia Chamber of Commerce) focus is the business community, we know our work ultimately supports the community at large,” she stated in the release.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors will establish the funds through the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley and intends that the monies be used to help nonprofit and business initiatives in this area.

The Chamber has pledged $75,000 and in turn, received matching grants of an additional $25,000 from the CFFRV, totaling $100,000 to be dedicated for vetted projects and programs, the release stated.

“By creating the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Community Enhancement and Endowment Funds, the Batavia Chamber can make an important impact on the community and commercial needs of Batavia,” Perreault stated in the release. “These funds will support projects and programs through our nonprofit partners to make Batavia a greater and grander place. The Chamber is proud of the Community Enhancement Funds, which will continue our positive influence into the future.”

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley is a non-profit philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of the Greater Aurora Area, the Tri Cities and Kendall County. Visit cffrv.org to learn more.