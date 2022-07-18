Monkeypox vaccine now available in Kane County

The Kane County Health Department has received its first shipment of the monkeypox vaccine.

According to a news release from the county, the department received its first allocation from the Illinois Department of Public Health on July 15.

The vaccine is available to counties that have two or more confirmed cases. Kane County has two confirmed cases, as of Monday. The vaccine will be available to those who have had close contact with a confirmed case, as well as those in a high risk priority group.

According to the release, monkeypox is a rare disease which first spread to humans in 1970. The disease is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. The monkeypox virus symptoms are similar to smallpox and include:

Fever

Headache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash resembling blisters on the face, inside the mouth, hands, feet, chest, or other parts of the body

The virus can be spread through:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged face to face contact (within 6 feet for more than 3 hours) or during intimate physical contact

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or bodily fluids

Pregnant women can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

The JYNNEOS vaccine was approved on September 24, 2019 for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older. It is currently the only FDA-approved vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox. This vaccine uses non-replicating, live virus technology, and like many vaccines, it is a two- dose series with 28 days between doses, the release stated.

The Kane County Health Department is working with multiple healthcare providers to begin offering the vaccine to those who are close contacts of a confirmed monkeypox case, as well as those who are considered high risk for exposure.

For more information on the monkeypox virus, visit www.kanehealth.com/Pages/Monkeypox.aspx or www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/about.html.