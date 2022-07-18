Fire eater, racing pigs entertain crowds during last day of Kane County Fair

North Aurora resident Terry French is used to see racing pigs and carnival rides at the Kane County Fair.

This year, however, French also got to see such old-fashioned acts as a sword swallower and fire eater on Sunday, the last day of the five-day Kane County Fair in St. Charles. The acts were part of the World of Wonders show, which is new to the Kane County Fair this year.

“I thought it was awesome,” she said.

This was the first year of World of Wonders show and Texas Tommy’s Wild West Revue.

“We hadn’t had that before and we thought we would give it a try,” Kane County Fair Board President Larry Breon had previously said. “Back in the day that had those kind of shows. They’re bringing that kind of stuff back with a modern twist. We used to have that kind of stuff at the Kane County Fair years and years ago.”

The fair also featured animal exhibits. Bella Herst, 12, of Burlington, was taking care of her two pigs. The experience has taught her a lot.

Bella Herst, 12, of Burlington, was showing her two pigs at the Kane County Fair on Sunday. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Before I started raising livestock, I didn’t know anything really about taking care of something that’s living and breathing,” she said. “You have to go out every morning and feed them, walk them, give them water and then train them. You train them to walk with their head up.”

She is having fun and making new friends.

“Once I started doing this, I made so many new friends,” Herst said.

After watching pigs run around a track for the prize of an Oreo cookie, Grace Bachenberg, 11, of South Elgin, got to hold a baby pig in her arms. She noticed the pig was a little restless.

Grace Bachenberg, 11, of South Elgin poses for a picture with a piglet during the last day of the Kane County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

“It was moving a lot,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time she has held a pig.

“I just think they’re cute,” Bachenberg said.

Like her sister, Mia Bachenberg, 9, also had held pigs in the past. She was enjoying her time at the Kane County Fair.

Mia Bachenberg, 9, of South Elgin poses for a picture with a piglet during the last day of the Kane County Fair on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo)

“I like the rides,” she said.