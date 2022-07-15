St. Charles police reports July 3-5, 2022:

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

Emily Aranda, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Ash Court, Streamwood, was charged at 1:41 a.m. July 3 with criminal trespass to property and domestic battery.

DUI

• Julie Marlene Schultz, 56, of the 900 block of South 11th Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 11:38 p.m. July 5 with driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane use.

• Rachel Ann Krotz, 24, of the 1200 block of Wing Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 2:39 a.m. July 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, following too closely, improper lane use and squealing/screeching tires.