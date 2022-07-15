July 15, 2022
News - Kane County

St. Charles police reports July 3-5, 2022:

By Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Battery

Emily Aranda, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Ash Court, Streamwood, was charged at 1:41 a.m. July 3 with criminal trespass to property and domestic battery.

DUI

• Julie Marlene Schultz, 56, of the 900 block of South 11th Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 11:38 p.m. July 5 with driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane use.

• Rachel Ann Krotz, 24, of the 1200 block of Wing Avenue, St. Charles, was charged at 2:39 a.m. July 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, following too closely, improper lane use and squealing/screeching tires.

