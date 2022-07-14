July 14, 2022
Wiltse’s Farm in Maple Park to host Sunflower Fest

By Shaw Local News Network
Wiltse's Farm in Maple Park is hosting Sunflower Fest on Thursday, July 21

Wiltse’s Farm in Maple Park is hosting Sunflower Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

Guests can enjoy live music from Unscheduled Tour, craft brews from Obscurity Brewery and Meadery and charcuterie from Chi-Cuterie among the farm’s sunflower fields.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at wiltsefarm.com/event/sunflower-fest. Tickets include sunflower field access and photo opportunities, two 5 oz. samples of Obscurity beer, seltzers and ciders live music. Sunflowers and charcuterie boxes will be available for purchase.

According to a news release, Wiltse’s Farm has been a working farm since 1965 and offers mulch, produce, sweet corm, you-pick flowers, sunflower fields, a pumpkin patch and more. The season runs from April through October.

