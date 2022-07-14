Wiltse’s Farm in Maple Park to host Sunflower Fest

Wiltse’s Farm in Maple Park is hosting Sunflower Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

Guests can enjoy live music from Unscheduled Tour, craft brews from Obscurity Brewery and Meadery and charcuterie from Chi-Cuterie among the farm’s sunflower fields.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at wiltsefarm.com/event/sunflower-fest. Tickets include sunflower field access and photo opportunities, two 5 oz. samples of Obscurity beer, seltzers and ciders live music. Sunflowers and charcuterie boxes will be available for purchase.

According to a news release, Wiltse’s Farm has been a working farm since 1965 and offers mulch, produce, sweet corm, you-pick flowers, sunflower fields, a pumpkin patch and more. The season runs from April through October.