July 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

Artisan Collective to appear at Batavia Farmers’ Market this weekend

By Shaw Local News Network

The Artisan Collective event at the Batavia Farmers Market is held once a month, on every third Saturday. It will be at the July 16, 2022 market. (Shaw Media file photo) (Mark Black)

The Artisan Collective will be at the Batavia Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on North River Street.

According to Batavia Mainstreet, the collective appears at the market on the third Saturday of every month. Guests can browse art, artisan and vintage goods from more than 36 local makers.

Some of the items available include jewelry, bath products, vintage clothing, home decor, furniture and more.

The Batavia Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday on North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets.

Each week, more than 50 local vendors offer a variety of goods, including fresh produce, prepared foods, coffee, meats, eggs, cheeses, baked goods and more.

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia also hosts a Kid’s Tent with activities each week.

Batavia