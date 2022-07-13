Artisan Collective to appear at Batavia Farmers’ Market this weekend

The Artisan Collective will be at the Batavia Farmers’ Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on North River Street.

According to Batavia Mainstreet, the collective appears at the market on the third Saturday of every month. Guests can browse art, artisan and vintage goods from more than 36 local makers.

Some of the items available include jewelry, bath products, vintage clothing, home decor, furniture and more.

The Batavia Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday on North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets.

Each week, more than 50 local vendors offer a variety of goods, including fresh produce, prepared foods, coffee, meats, eggs, cheeses, baked goods and more.

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia also hosts a Kid’s Tent with activities each week.