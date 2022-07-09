St. Charles Business Alliance seeks nominations for new Made In St. Charles program

The St. Charles Business Alliance is opening nominations for the Made in St. Charles program, a new program that highlights and celebrates St. Charles businesses and their makers, artisans and creators.

Nominations for the program will be accepted until Aug. 17. Nominations can be sent to the Alliance at nwendt@stcalliance.org, and forms are available at stcalliance.org/stcmakers.

Only businesses that have a brick-and-mortar location in St. Charles and make their own products in St. Charles are eligible for nomination. Businesses may submit self-nominations for the program.

The program was launched by the Business Development and Sales Committee, which is run by St. Charles Business Alliance volunteers. For the first year of the program, the committee will be accepting five business nominations but hope to have the program grow in coming years.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said the program will be a great way to support St. Charles businesses.

“St. Charles is home to so many businesses who make their products here in St. Charles,” Sawicki said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “We want to celebrate these makers and encourage everyone to check them out.”

More information on the St. Charles Makers program is available at St. Charles Business Alliance’s website, stcalliance.org/stcmakers.