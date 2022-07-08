Portion of State Street in Geneva reduced to one lane next week

A block of westbound State Street in downtown Geneva will be reduced to one lane next week as contractors install new water service for the new BASH (Burger and Sushi House) restaurant.

According to a post on the city’s website, the outside lane and several parking spaces will be closed on State Street, just west of Route 31, beginning Monday, July 11.

The project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, July 15, weather permitting. Both lanes of eastbound traffic will remain open.

Drivers should expect delays.

Following the water service installation, BASH is expected to open its new location at 124 W. State St., the post stated.