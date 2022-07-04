Breaking: St. Charles cancels firework show, concert

The city of St. Charles and the St. Charles Park District have canceled tonight’s 4th of July concert and fireworks display.

According to the city’s website, the decision to cancel the event was made “out of an abundance of caution for everyone’s safety.”

The development comes after the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade that left at least six people dead and many others injured.

“Our thoughts are with the Highland Park community after the tragedy that occurred this morning,” the post stated.

The park district is working with the fireworks vendor to reschedule the display, the post stated.

More information will be posted on https://www.stcparks.org as it becomes available.