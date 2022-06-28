St. Charles to monitor use of amplification system during upcoming Fox Valley Marathon

City officials plan to give organizers of the upcoming Fox Valley Marathon permission to use an amplification system starting at 6:15 a.m. – but with the condition that it will not disturb nearby residents.

At its meeting Monday, the St. Charles City Council’s Government Services Committee recommended use of the amplification system from 6:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the start and finish lines of the event, set to take place on Sept. 18. Alderpersons also recommended closing Illinois Street between Route 31 and 2nd Avenue from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with portions of Prairie Street, Route 25 and South 1st Street.

During the meeting, 4th Ward Alderperson Bryan Wirball voiced concerns about the amplification system.

“They will start making announcements about 6:15 a.m.,” St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan told alderpersons. “I know that is very early. We will make sure that we bring up that sensitivity from last year. We will try to mitigate that as best we can.”

The full City Council will now review the recommendations. The marathon starts and ends in downtown St. Charles. In addition to St. Charles, the route takes runners through Geneva, Batavia, North Aurora and Aurora.

The race begins at 6:50 a.m., proceed south on 1st Street to Route 31 and out of the city limits into Geneva and eventually to Aurora. The route then returns to St. Charles along the river trail and finishes on the Illinois Street Bridge.

Runners participating in this year’s Fox Valley Marathon will follow a different route. Instead of running on Route 25 from Moore Avenue to the Illinois Street Bridge, they will only be on the roadway between Moore Avenue and Devereaux Way.