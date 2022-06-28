Five St. Charles businesses cited for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine products to minors

Five St. Charles businesses have been cited for selling tobacco and alternative nicotine products to minors.

St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, acting as Liquor Control Commissioner, took the action during a June 20 hearing of the St. Charles Liquor Control Commission.

The commission considers alcohol, tobacco and massage license issues. The following businesses were required to submit a $250 fine and $500 in court costs:

• Above Standard, 3657 E. Main St., St. Charles

• Circle K, 2500 E. Main St., St. Charles

• Walgreen’s, 3351 W. Main St. St. Charles

• Walmart, 150 Smith Road, St. Charles

• Z Smoke and Vape, 2045 Lincoln Highway, St. Charles

“The city will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcing underage tobacco/alternative nicotine violations,” Vitek said in a news release from the city of St. Charles.