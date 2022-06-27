Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrates new location of Payton’s Photography

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 23 for Payton’s Photography’s new location at 1359 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia.

According to a news release, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with the owner, CeCee Nedrow, and her husband, Bill.

Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault and Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator and more.

Payton’s Photography specializes in family and custom couture sessions, the release stated.

More information about Payton’s Photography, a gallery of examples and links to book upcoming special photo sessions can be found by visiting paytonsphotography.com.