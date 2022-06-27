Additional St. Charles police officers to be patrolling on Fourth of July

In addition to extra officers working to help direct traffic and assist pedestrians crossing the roadways during the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration, the St. Charles police department will also have additional patrols out specifically seeking impaired motorists.

The safety campaign, which recently started, will run through the early-morning hours of July 5 to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” programs are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The enforcement period runs concurrently with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s media campaign, reminding motorists that “It’s Not a Game” to drive impaired.