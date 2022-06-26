Geneva aldermen recommend approval for $1.83M for infrastructure

GENEVA – Aldermen recommended approval of nearly $1.83 million in spending for its 2022 infrastructure program of roadway restoration, storm sewer replacement and replacement pavement markings.

Acting as the Committee of the Whole, aldermen on June 20 recommended approval of the contract with Geneva Construction Company.

The company will also use a warm mix asphalt which is an environmentally friendly alternative to hot mix asphalt, at an additional cost of nearly $9,000.

Public Works Director Richard Babica explained that the extra cost is for the difference in temperature.

“Because they have to purge the plant because it’s a different mix and a different polymer blend. They have to basically clean out the silos and then make a special batch just for these projects,” Babica said. “But it is gaining in popularity.”

The advantage of a warm mix asphalt is that it uses less energy during the production phase, Babica said.

The City Council will take final action on the contract.