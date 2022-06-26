Batavia movie theater undergoing renovations, could reopen next spring

The former Randall 15 movie theater in Batavia could reopen in about a year under new owners Michigan-based Emagine Entertainment, after the building undergoes significant renovations.

The theater has remained dark nearly two years after it closed because of the pandemic, even as other theaters have reopened after Covid restrictions were lifted in Illinois.

However, the new operators plan to bring the theater back to life with a swath of new additions, although the process hasn’t been easy.

“I would characterize the renovations as exhaustive,” said Paul Glantz, co-founder and chairman of Emagine Entertainment, which acquired the theater in September. He said that Batavians should expect more than just a simple refurbishment.

“I doubt that anyone who visited that venue in February of 2020 would even recognize it when it’s done,” Glantz said. “We’re going to pour just a ton of money into it.”

Randall 15 closed in March of 2020 due to the state’s COVID-19 mandates. It remained closed even as other theaters began to show films again, thanks to the collapse of its former owner, Goodrich Quality Theaters.

“[GQT] declared bankruptcy in February of 2020,” Glantz said. “There was no good time for them to reorganize since our industry was essentially shut down during 2020.”

Glantz said that the Emagine, which manages 30 theaters across the Midwest, came to occupy the theater as part of a deal with Spirit Realty.

“The larger challenge we have with that particular building is that I believe its origins go back to the early 90s,” he said. “There were four theaters along the back of the theater that just didn’t meet the expectations of consumers today.”

Glantz said Emagine initially expected to make only minor changes to the theater, but that changed shortly after signing the lease.

“There’s no room for mediocrity in business these days,” he said. “We have to create a first-class environment. We’ve got to build a magnificent movie theater. Or else folks will stay home, or they’ll frequent a competitor.”

Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman said that she and other city officials are “excited” that Emagine is the company that is redeveloping the theater.

“In particular we’re really excited about the plans that they have to create luxury seating, and also that they will also be installing the largest iMax screen in Illinois,” she said. “I can’t wait to have that theater come back online. I think there’s a high demand for that type of entertainment. We’ve missed our movie theater here in Batavia.”

Emagine plans to retain the theater’s popular “iMax” screen, but with new additions and branding.

“We’re going to reduce some of the ceiling height but we’re going to maintain the width. We’re going to call that an ‘Emax’ auditorium,” Glantz said. “It will have Dolby Atmos picture and sound. It will have laser projection.”

Newman said that the City Council recently approved a variance on roof height for the Emax screen.

“They needed a variance from the maximum height, the roof height. So that was granted,” she said. “Now that that has been granted, they’ll be able to submit their building plans for permit.”

According to Glantz, the massive steel framework of the screen is sure to be an impressive sight once construction begins.

“It’ll be 94 feet wide and over 40 feet tall,” he said. “When you see a film in an auditorium like that it’s a real special event.”

Glantz said that additions will also include a working bar, party room and four lanes of duckpin bowling.

“Everybody at this point and time that is a moviegoer has found other places to go to the movies,” he said. “We can’t enter the market and just say ‘Well we have recliners too.’ We’ve got to do something unique and something special to attract guests.”

Newman confirmed that while Emagine is seeking a liquor license, the company has yet to apply.

“The previous Randall 15 theater had planned to have alcohol service,” she said. “They never actually did, but in preparation for them wanting to do that, the city changed their liquor code to make sure that type of venue was eligible for a liquor license.”

Glantz said that the city has been “nothing short of spectacular” about the development and is “cautiously optimistic” that the city will approve the plan.

Demolition inside the building is already underway, and construction will begin once building plans are fully completed and approved by the city, he said.

“Realistically, it’s spring of next year before we’re opening the doors,” Glantz said. “I wish we could be open sooner, but I’m also a realist, and I recognize that I’d rather build it right than build it fast.”

He hopes it’ll be worth the wait.

“It should be a fun place to come hang out with your best friends,” Glantz said.