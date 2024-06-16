Public invited to St. Charles Arts Council coffee talk on Tuesday

The St. Charles Arts Council will hold its monthly Artist Coffee Talk event at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at the St. Charles Public Library (Monica Synett)

The St. Charles Arts Council invites community members to participate in its their monthly Artist Coffee Talk event at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at the St. Charles Public Library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. Each talk will feature local speakers and share information about upcoming exhibit opportunities.

This month’s talk will feature artist Maria Ananieva, who will explore the journey of curating and selling art, and compare the processes of marketing via social media and in-person sales.

These events are open to the public, and guests do not need not be a member of the St. Charles Arts Council to participate.

The St. Charles Arts Council has additional events planned for the rest of the summer. For more information, contact Kathy Hill at info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.