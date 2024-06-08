Fabyan Forest Preserve in Batavia to host ‘The Cicadas are Coming’

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold "The Cicadas are Coming," a program educating attendees on the 17-year brood of cicadas emerging, from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Fabyan Forest Preserve West, 1925 Batavia Ave., Geneva. (Herald photo/Peggy Hanna)

Kane County Forest Preserve District will host “The Cicadas are Coming,” an educational program on periodical cicadas, from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Fabyan Forest Preserve West, 1925 Batavia Ave., Geneva.

This program will be educational as attendees hike along the trail in search of cicadas, according to a news release from the forest preserve district.

“This year’s emergence is a rare opportunity to witness nature’s wonders up close, and we’re excited to share our insights with the community,” said Environmental Education Manager Barb McKittrick in the release.

This all-ages program is free, but registration is required.

To register, visit kaneforest.com/register.

For more information, visit kaneforest.com.