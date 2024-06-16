Geneva’s Swedish Days brings parking restrictions, street closures

Avery Cook and the Geneva High School dance team do a number during a previous Swedish Days Parade. The parade will step of at 1 p.m. June 23 for this year's event. (Rick West)

As Geneva readies for the annual Swedish Days festival from June 19-23, visitors should be aware of parking restrictions and that two downtown streets will be closed throughout the festival, officials announced in a news release.

Main festival areas that will be impacted are Third Street from State to South streets, James Street from Second to Fifth streets and Campbell Street from Second to Fifth streets.

People should not remove the temporary no parking signs. The parking restrictions provide a safe environment for festival patrons.

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning June 18:

• James Street from Third to Fourth streets

• Third Street from James to Campbell streets

• The 300 block of James Street

The Third Street block near the Kane County Courthouse will be closed through June 22 but open for most of June 23 except for the Swedish Days Parade, according to the release.

Parade closures

Before the parade steps off at 1 p.m. June 23, a detour route will be established with police officers directing traffic at locations along the parade route.

The following streets will be shut down during the parade:

• State Street/Route 38 from Second Street to Logan Avenue on the west side of the Fox River

• Third Street from State Street to Route 31

• Anderson Boulevard from State to Union streets

The State Street detour route for westbound motorists is to head north on Second Street, west on Stevens Street, north on Edison Street, west on Union Street and south on Logan Avenue to resume westbound travel on Route 38. The detour route is reversed for eastbound State Street traffic.

A law enforcement drone will provide real-time aerial monitoring for police and emergency management personnel during the parade to support public safety, according to the release.

More information about Swedish Days is available at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s website, www.genevachamber.com.