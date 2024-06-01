Where and how to go camping in Kane County this summer

Are you craving a summer escape into nature or a fun day out with loved ones? Here’s a roundup of Kane County’s camping and shelter options, perfect for overnight adventures and daytime gatherings:

Big Rock Campground

Big Rock Campground, located at 46W499 Granart Road in Big Rock, is open from Wednesday, May 1, to Sunday, Oct. 20. The campground has a total of 109 sites, 96 improved, vehicle sites with electrical service, water access, parking pads and fire rings, nine primitive, tent-only sites and four equestrian sites with electrical service and water. Check-in for all sites is at 3 p.m. and check-out is at noon.

Improved sites are $26 a day for residents and $41 for nonresidents, primitive sites are $18 a day for residents and $24 for nonresidents, equestrian sites are $21 a day for residents and $31 for nonresidents and dump stations are $15 for all attendees. A bundle of firewood can be purchased for $10 as no outside firewood is allowed.

Reservations can be made by registering at kaneforest.com/camping. Given the large number of sites available, reservations are fairly open.

Pioneer Sholes School at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

Camp Tomo Chi-Chi Knolls

Camp Tomo Chi-Chi Knolls, located at 40W095 Freeman Road in Gilberts, is adjacent to Freeman Kane Forest Preserve and focuses on youth group camping. Tent and lodge camping is available. Camping is reserved for scouts and youth groups.

There are 13 campsites available that can fit 25 campers each. Groups may rent one or more sites. Free firewood is only provided to lodges, not campsites, so groups may bring their own wood or purchase wood for $10 a night which includes 20 pieces. Firewood must be purchased through district headquarters by the Wednesday leading up to the reservation.

Tent sites are available for $25 a night for residents, and $50 for nonresidents. Campsites are not available to the public. The camp also has a lodge available for youth groups that can hold up to 100 attendees. The lodge features bathrooms, a stove, a refrigerator, tables and chairs and a wood-burning fireplace. Overnight use is allowed, but attendees must bring their own sleeping amenities.

For youth groups with four or more campsite rentals, renting a lodge is discounted to $50 a night for residents and $75 for nonresidents. Regular prices are $100 a night for residents and $150 for nonresidents. The lodge is only available to the public for daytime reservations, which is from 9 a.m. to sunset. Public rent is $150 for residents and $200 for nonresidents.

To make reservations, call the Forest Preserve District of Kane County’s reservations line at 630-232-1242.

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve

LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, located at 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles, is home to the Creek Bend Nature Center, Durant House Museum and Pioneer Sholes School. Both the museum and school were established in the 1800s and are listed on State and National Historic Registers and managed by Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley. To rent out the Creek Bend Nature Center, call Kane County’s Community Affairs staff at 630-444-3064. To reserve the others, call Preservation Partners at 630-377-6424.

Similar to Camp Tomo Chi-Chi Knolls, this campground has sites available, but only for youth groups. There are eight sites that can hold up to 25 campers each. Firewood is provided at each site. Prices are $25 a night for residents, and $50 for nonresidents.

The campsite also has two shelters available for daytime use equipped with a bathroom pit, electricity, a grill and water access. Shelter 1 has a capacity of 75 and has a fire ring, while Shelter 2 has a capacity of 25 and doesn’t have a fire ring. Shelter 1 costs between $50 and $75 to rent and has limited availability until July. Shelter 2 costs between $35 to $50 and has some availability in June and is mostly open in July. This preserve also has a horseback riding area.

To reserve a shelter, call 630-232-1242.

Paul Wolff Campground

Paul Wolff Campground, located within Burnidge Forest Preserve and at 38W235 Big Timber Road in Elgin, has a total of 104 sites, 89 improved, vehicle sites with electrical service, water access, parking pads and fire rings, 10 primitive, tent-only sites and five equestrian sites with electrical service and water. Check-in for all sites is at 3 p.m. and check-out is at noon.

Improved sites are $26 a day for residents and $41 for nonresidents, primitive sites are $18 a day for residents and $24 for nonresidents, equestrian sites are $21 a day for residents and $31 for nonresidents and dump stations are $15 for all attendees. A bundle of firewood can be purchased for $10 at the Campground Office, but outside firewood is allowed. A horseback riding area is available as well.

Reservations can be made by registering at kaneforest.com/camping. Given the large number of sites available, reservations are open and available.

For more information, visit kaneforest.com/locations?filters=14.