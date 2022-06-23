St. Charles police reports for May 26 - June 7, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Violating order of protection

Martha Patricia Sanchez, 51, of the 7N300 block of Sayer Road, Bartlett, was charged at 12:53 p.m. June 2 with violating an order of protection.

Battery

Francis Anthony Altobello, 27, of the 3100 block of Longwood Lane, Aurora, was charged at 8:01 p.m. May 31 with domestic battery, aggravated battery of a person 60 years of age or older and interference: violation of bail bond-domestic.

DUI

Cesar Alanis, 20, of the 700 block of Michigan Avenue, South Elgin, was charged at 8:15 p.m. June 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal consumption of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident/driving too fact for conditions, making an improper turn at an intersection and improper lane use.

Possession of a controlled substance

Christian Rojas, 27, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 1:40 p.m. May 26 with possession of a controlled substance.