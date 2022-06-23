June 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

St. Charles police reports for May 26 - June 7, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles Police Department (Sandy Bressner)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

St. Charles

Violating order of protection

Martha Patricia Sanchez, 51, of the 7N300 block of Sayer Road, Bartlett, was charged at 12:53 p.m. June 2 with violating an order of protection.

Battery

Francis Anthony Altobello, 27, of the 3100 block of Longwood Lane, Aurora, was charged at 8:01 p.m. May 31 with domestic battery, aggravated battery of a person 60 years of age or older and interference: violation of bail bond-domestic.

DUI

Cesar Alanis, 20, of the 700 block of Michigan Avenue, South Elgin, was charged at 8:15 p.m. June 7 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal consumption of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident/driving too fact for conditions, making an improper turn at an intersection and improper lane use.

Possession of a controlled substance

Christian Rojas, 27, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 1:40 p.m. May 26 with possession of a controlled substance.

St. Charles Police ReportsSt. CharlesPolice Reports