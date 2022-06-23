Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora to host outdoor yoga event

Chicago Premium Outlets and Hella Hot Aurora are offering a beginner’s yoga class in the shopping center’s promenade from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at 1650 Premium Outlet Boulevard in Aurora, according to a news release.

The class will end before the mall opens to shoppers at 10 a.m. The event will be rescheduled in case of inclement weather.

For additional information on the beginner’s Hatha Yoga sequence and deep guided meditation, or to register for the one-time class at a discounted rate of $20, visit hellahotaurora.com/events.