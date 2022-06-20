Kane SWAT, crisis negotiators, convince woman to come out of her house

ELGIN TOWNSHIP – The Kane County SWAT Team and crisis negotiators convinced an Elgin Township woman in crisis, who had barricaded herself in a room with a knife and firearm, to come out of her house and be taken to the hospital, officials announced in a news release.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight June 16 at a house in the 9N700 block of Old Mill Court, Elgin, where a family member told deputies that the woman, 45, “was not acting normal,” the release stated.

After she agreed to come out of the house, she was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin for an evaluation, the release stated.

At this point there have been no charges files and the situation remains under investigation.