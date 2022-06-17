Nexamp brings community solar to Burlington with French Road Solar

Local officials and residents joined ComEd and Nexamp representatives for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the recently completed French Road solar project in Burlington on June 2 to celebrate the addition of a new renewable energy source in northern Illinois.

The project will enable area residents to save money on their annual electric costs through the Nexamp community solar program, while simultaneously supporting the expansion of renewable energy in the march to meet the state’s clean energy goals, according to a news release from Nexamp.

The French Road Solar farm features more than 7,000 solar panels generating 2.8 megawatts of clean energy. It is capable of offsetting the energy needs of approximately 400 average homes and offers a number of benefits to the community, including economic investment, employment opportunities and revenue for the landowner, according to the release. It is expected to offset nearly 6 million pounds of carbon dioxide annually and is one of about 20 Nexamp community solar projects operating or in development across northern Illinois.