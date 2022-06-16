St. Charles firefighters put out house fire Thursday

ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Fire Department put out a house fire Thursday morning in the 200 block of Fairhaven Drive, officials announced in a news release.

No one was home at the time. A passerby reported the fire at 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes.

The fire was contained to the structure and contents involved upon arrival.

Fire damage to the structure is estimated at $50,000 and contents at $20,000, the release stated.

There were no civilian or fire personnel injuries or casualties. The cause is still under investigation, the release stated.

The St. Charles firefighters were assisted by the Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, South Elgin and Fermi Lab Fire Departments.