Elgin man killed Wednesday in crash in St. Charles Twp.

An Elgin man was killed in a car crash Wednesday in St. Charles Township.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and South Elgin Police received reports of a crash at 1:55 p.m. on Route 31 north of McLean Boulevard in unincorporated St. Charles Township.

The initial investigation indicates that a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Route 31 and for an unknown reason crossed the center line and struck a Peterbilt semi that was traveling south. The driver of the semi, a 68-year-old male from Wisconsin, was uninjured.

The driver of the Toyota, an adult male from Elgin, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released his name.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.