Kane County Master Gardener Idea Garden open to visitors this summer

The Kane County Master Gardener Idea Garden will be open for three open houses this summer to educate the public on how to grow vegetables, fruits, flowers, herbs and native plants.

Visitors are welcome to tour the garden from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, June 18 and July 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 9. Master Gardeners will also be available for questions and discussion, according to a news release.

The Idea Garden is located at 3480 Lincoln Highway (Route 38), at the intersection with Peck Road in St. Charles. Visitors enter via the Route 38 driveway. Follow the Idea Garden’s progress on Facebook at facebook.com/kanemgideagarden.

If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, contact fellerer@illinois.edu or call 630-584-6166. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.

For questions about gardens, lawns or trees, the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners also host a seasonal Help Desk at 630-584-6166 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday or via email at uiemg-kane@illinois.edu. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/helpdeskmgdkk.