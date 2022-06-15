Geneva garbage collection rates to increase in July

Geneva’s garbage collection rates will be adjusted starting Friday, July 1 as part of the city’s contract with Lakeshore Recycling Systems.

A refuse sticker will cost $3.10 beginning in July. People who purchased stickers at the current rate of $2.97 can use their remaining supply without paying the difference. Prices for optional garbage cart subscriptions will also increase by less than a dollar per billing cycle, according to the contract.

Even with the rate adjustments, Geneva residents will continue to pay less for refuse stickers and cart service at the conclusion of the LRS contract in 2023 than they did in spring 2018, according to a news release from the city.

Other optional refuse products and services that will see new prices beginning in July include 20-gallon bags ($2.38) and 65-gallon waste carts ($29.81 monthly).

For more information about Geneva’s refuse and recycling program, visit www.geneva.il.us.