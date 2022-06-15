June 15, 2022
Batavia police probe overnight thefts of Pride flags

Flags were stolen on Houston Street, Creek Lane, Church Road

Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman, left, and Mayor Jeff Schielke watch as city worker Kevin Maloney raises a gay pride flag Monday evening at a plaza on the Batavia Riverwalk. It is the second year Batavia has raised such a flag to mark Pride Month, but the first time it has had a public ceremony to do so.

Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman, left, and Mayor Jeff Schielke watch as city worker Kevin Maloney raises a gay pride flag June 6 at a plaza on the Batavia Riverwalk. It is the second year Batavia has raised such a flag to mark Pride Month, but the first time it has had a public ceremony to do so. Batavia police are now investigating the thefts of rainbow Pride flags from four residences overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, June 14-15. (Susan Sarkauskas)

BATAVIA – Batavia police received four reports Wednesday morning of overnight thefts of rainbow Pride flags that were displayed on multiple residences, according to a news release.

Two thefts occurred in the 500 block of Houston Street, one theft was in the 1200 block of Creek Lane and one in the 600 block of Church Road, according to the release.

The incident in the 600 block of Church Road happened between 1:57 a.m. and 2:03 a.m. and involved broken flag poles and mounts on which the flags were displayed with the flags themselves being stolen, the release stated.

Batavia police are actively investigating these crimes.

Police are asking that everyone in the affected areas check their video and security cameras as well, and if any applicable footage is located, to call 630-454-2500.

The city raised a rainbow Pride flag June 6.

