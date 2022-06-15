Aurora man convicted in beating of 2-month-old infant

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – An Aurora man was found guilty of beating and kicking a 2-month-old baby in a drunken fit of anger and jealousy about whether he was the infant girl’s father, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In a bench trial, Judge John Barsanti found Brian Clemente, 28, of the 700 block of North Avenue, Aurora, guilty of felony aggravated battery to a child and felony aggravated domestic battery, in both cases, causing great bodily harm, the release stated. Clemente had waived his right to a jury trial.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Amanda Busljeta and Jessica Finley presented evidence that, during the evening of Jan. 10, 2021, Clemente and his girlfriend were at their Aurora home with their two young children, the release stated.

Clemente was intoxicated and angry, having learned that his girlfriend was romantically involved with someone else, the release stated.

He repeatedly asked her if he was the father of their 2-month-old daughter. His girlfriend went to bed and Clemente then took the infant from her bedroom and severely beat and kicked her, causing significant injuries, the release stated.

The child continues to recover from her injuries, although doctors do not know if she will fully recover.

Clemente’s next court appearance is set for July 21 for motions and sentencing.

Aggravated battery to a child causing great bodily harm is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Clemente was in custody at the Kane County jail on $1 million bond since his arrest. Barsanti granted the state’s request to revoke Clemente’s bond after his conviction.

Busljeta said of Clemente’s conviction in the release that he “failed at his most important responsibility, which was to care for his vulnerable children.”

“This infant depended on him to keep her safe, and not only did he let her down, he egregiously inflicted injuries that were so severe she might never recover from them,” Busljeta stated in the release. “My thanks to ASA Finley, to victim advocate Martha Martinez, to the Aurora Police Department and specifically Det. Jennifer Hillgoth, and to the medical personnel at Rush University Medical Center and Loyola University Medical Center for saving this little girl’s life.”