Swedish Days Festival & Parade to impact downtown Geneva traffic

Parking restrictions will be in effect in Geneva when Swedish Days kicks off Wednesday, June 22 and throughout the event, which ends on Sunday, June 26.

According to a news release from the city, two downtown streets will be closed to traffic and parking. Parking signage will be temporarily posted in certain areas throughout the week and Swedish Days visitors should be mindful of the restrictions when parking downtown.

The main festival areas that will be impacted are Third Street from State to South streets, James Street from Second to Fifth streets and Campbell Street from Second to Fifth streets. These temporary signs should not be removed since parking restrictions are meant to provide a safe environment for festival patrons, the release stated.

James Street from Third to Fourth streets and Third Street from James to Campbell streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Tuesday, June 21.

James Street will remain closed through the conclusion of the festival. With the exception of the Swedish Days Parade, Third Street will be open for most of June 26.

Prior to the parade start at 1 p.m., a detour route will be established with police officers directing traffic at various locations along the parade route. State Street (Route 38) will be closed from Second Street to Logan Avenue on the west side of the Fox River, Third Street will be closed from State to First streets and Anderson Boulevard will be closed from State to Union streets.

For more information about Swedish Days, visit the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s website at genevachamber.com.