Six St. Charles breweries team up to create a beer, part of proceeds to benefit Tri-City Health Partnership

The first-ever St. Charles collaboration beer – STC Six – is being released Wednesday.

Pollyanna Brewing Company, Alter Brewing, 93 Octane Brewing, Broken Brix Winery Cidery, D and G Brewing Company and Riverlands Brewing Company are collaborating together to create the STC Six: an amber lager with caramel malt, subtle spicy noble hops and a light citrus flavor.

Go to any one of the six breweries on Wednesday to enjoy this new lager and to purchase limited edition STC Six merchandise. In addition, the public is invited to help celebrate the first keg tapping at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Riverlands Brewing, 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles.

A portion of the sales from the beer will go to Tri City Health Partnership, which operates a free private, nonprofit medical and dental clinic at 318 Walnut St. in downtown St. Charles. TCHP solely relies on grants, donations and fundraisers to continue its mission.

TCHP treats those with no insurance for free: exams, medications, lab work, radiology and more. Currently, 58% of its patients work at bars and restaurants.

“Times have certainly been tough for breweries and hospitality at large,” Adam Hooczko, marketing manager at Alter Brewing + Kitchen, said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “Charity has always been a huge part of the craft beer world and we’re thrilled to be able to support a local cause with this collaboration. ‘All for one, and one for all’ rings especially true and makes us proud to be part of something bigger than ourselves.”

That’s why the STC Six Collaboration will have a great impact on those in need. By working together, the collaboration and TCHP can keep St. Charles businesses working and the community healthy.

More information is available at stcsix.com.