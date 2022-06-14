Geneva encourages residents to reduce electricity consumption as temps expected to soar this week

Geneva residents can provide some relief to the city’s electric operations — and their own utility bills — by reducing their power consumption for a few hours in the afternoon during the intense heat expected this week.

According to a news release, the city offers a voluntary electric load reduction program to all customers by alerting them via Twitter and via its website to cut down power usage during peak hours of the day.

The program is strictly voluntary, has no penalties and requires no reporting or tracking of usage. The benefits of reducing energy are making Geneva a greener community and keeping future electric costs down, the release stated.

The Geneva electric system has plenty of capacity and reserve to serve all of its customers.

After an alert has been issued, the easiest ways customers can reduce electric use is by lowering their thermostats by a few degrees, running major appliances later in the evening and turning off lights in empty rooms, the release stated.

The city will issue about 20 alerts to customers during an average summer.

For more information, visit www.geneva.il.us or call the Public Works Department Electric Division at 630-232-1503.