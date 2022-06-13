Geneva Chamber of Commerce names 2022 Swedish Days Parade Marshal

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has announced Mari Landwehr as marshal of the 2022 Swedish Days Parade.

According to a news release, Landwehr has lived in Geneva for all of her 18 years and has been involved with Special Olympics and Fox Valley Special Recreation since 2012. She went to the state tournament for rhythmic gymnastics in her first year of competition and has since added swimming and unified golf to her activities. After graduating from Geneva High School, Landwehr attends the SAIL program at Mid-Valley Special Education.

Landwehr is on Team Illinois, representing Illinois in swimming at the U.S. Special Olympics, which took place in Orlando earlier this month. She was awarded a bronze medal along with her relay teammates.

Swedish Days Festival supported by Northwestern Medicine runs from June 22 to 26. For more information, visit genevachamber.com/festivals-events/swedish-days/.