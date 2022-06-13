Expanded early in-person voting begins in Kane County

GENEVA – Early in-person voting for the June 28 primary election is open, and as of today, more early voting locations have opened.

Early voting continues to June 27, the Kane County Clerk’s Office announced in a news release.

In-person early voting in Kane County has expanded to 25 locations in addition to the seven permanent early voting sites, which are open seven days a week.

“I am proud that our office offers the most Early Voting locations in the collar counties,” Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham stated in the release. “You can vote early at any Kane County Early Voting center, including our VoteMobile sites, based on whatever is most convenient for you.”

These sites include:

• Kane County Clerk’s Office locations at 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B, Geneva and 5 E. Downer Place, Suite F, Aurora

• Fire Station No. 93, 5000 Sleepy Hollow Road, Carpentersville

• Elgin Township, 729 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin

• Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin

• Kane County Branch Court Conference Center, 530 S. Randall Road, St. Charles

• Vaughn Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora

An additional 18 Early Voting sites with varying hours will also be available throughout the county, including:

• Campton Community Center, 5N082 Old LaFox Road, Campton Hills.

• Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

•Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive, Sugar Grove.

• Town & Country Public Library, 320 E. North St., Elburn.

• West Dundee Village Hall 102 S. Second St., West Dundee.

• Elgin City Hall, 150 Dexter Court, Elgin.

• Del Webb Sun City, 12880 Del Webb Blvd., Huntley.

The times and days these sites are open is available on the clerk’s website, www.kanecountyclerk.org.

VoteMobile locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

• Jewel-Osco, 119 S. Randall Road, Batavia, June 13-14

• Jewel-Osco, 652 Kirk Road, St Charles, June 15

• Jewel-Osco, 800 N. Main St., Elburn, June 17

• Jewel-Osco, 1660 Larkin Ave., Elgin, June 20

• Jewel-Osco, 13200 Village Green Drive, Huntley, June 16

• Jewel-Osco, 1250 W. Main St., West Dundee, June 21-22

• Jewel-Osco, 1952 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, June 13-15

• North Aurora Police Department, 200 S. Lincolnway St., North Aurora, June 22

• Phillips Park Stover Center, 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Aurora, June 20-21

• Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora, June 16-17

The list of all Early Voting sites is also available at www.kanecountyclerk.org.

Voters can check if they are registered to vote and view a personalized sample ballot with a list of all candidates that will appear on their ballot at kanecountyclerk.org.

For voters planning to vote early, Cunningham is encouraging them to vote during the first week of expanded early voting as his office usually has the highest turnout in the last few days before election day.

“Having Early Voting locations throughout the county makes voting more convenient and accessible,” Cunningham stated in the release. “Since we created our Voter Outreach Program in 2016, Early Voting has been become even more popular with voters.”

More information about Early Voting locations, dates, and times are available at kanecountyelections.org or by calling 630-232-5990. Voters are also encouraged to follow the Clerk’s Office on Twitter @KaneCoILClerk and Facebook @kanecountyclerk for more election information.