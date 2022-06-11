Rock along the Riverwalk in Batavia with the River Rhapsody concert series

BATAVIA — The Batavia Park District’s summer cultural arts concert series, River Rhapsody, will kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Peg Bond Center band shell, 151 N. Island Ave.

The band Final Say, will perform the music of the ‘60s through today’s music. The series continues through August. No registration is required for these free concerts.

Back by popular demand is the option to purchase red or white wine, provided by Acquaviva Winery, during the concerts. New this year is a special treat – an assortment of sweet and savory food options on sale from Fernando’s Street Kitchen and Kononuts Shave Ice.

Fernando’s Street Kitchen will have street tacos and other favorite Mexican staples featured at their Batavia restaurant. Koconuts Shave Ice’s truck will feature an array of flavors, including mango, root beer, pina colada and wedding cake.

Concerts scheduled for this month are on June 15, 22 and 29. The series will then take a break in honor of Independence Day, before resuming on July 13.

Check out the full concert lineup through August in the Summer Fun Guide or online at bataviaparks.org/special-events.