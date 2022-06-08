St. Charles Public Library to resume Genealogy After Hours program on June 11

After a two-year hiatus, the St. Charles Public Library will resume its Genealogy After Hours from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. New and experienced genealogists will have exclusive use of the library’s materials and public computers, giving them access to many of the library’s services for genealogy research, according to a news release from the library.

Participants can use available computers or bring a laptop and use the library’s WiFi network to search the library’s databases.

Three professional genealogists and several volunteers will be on hand to assist with research or ancestry and family tree maker questions. Attendees can save images to a flash drive and take advantage of scanning, copying and printing during the event. Tours of the library’s genealogy collection will be available.

Registration is required for this event and can be done by phone or in person at the library’s Research and Reading Desk. The program is limited to 30 participants. Pizza, snacks and beverages will be provided and space will be available to work with other genealogists.

For more information or to register, visit www.scpld.org or call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.